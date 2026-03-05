Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,746 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,381,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HD opened at $369.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $367.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.12 and its 200-day moving average is $379.19.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.