Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 58,210 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,561,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,210 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $60,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 647.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period.

DFAC stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

