Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 29,523 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.50% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $42,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $249.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.28. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.32 and a one year high of $255.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.