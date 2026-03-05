Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 20,014 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $31,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 421,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 318,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0998 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

