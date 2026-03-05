Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 12,511 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $76,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

