Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Orion Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Orion Group Stock Down 11.3%

Orion Group stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. 586,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,387. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $474.41 million, a P/E ratio of 237.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.42 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 790.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in Orion Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Orion Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on ORN from $15.50 to $17.00 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying roughly ~44% upside from the recent price — a clear analyst endorsement that can support further buying interest. Benzinga

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

