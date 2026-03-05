Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.94 and last traded at $154.87. Approximately 23,733,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 26,259,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.37.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.23.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average of $221.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

