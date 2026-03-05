OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OR. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered OR Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of OR Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get OR Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OR Royalties

Institutional Trading of OR Royalties

OR Royalties Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in OR Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in OR Royalties by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in OR Royalties in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OR stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. OR Royalties has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.75.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 74.30%. Analysts forecast that OR Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

About OR Royalties

(Get Free Report)

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OR Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.