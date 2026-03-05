Optimize Financial Inc Has $280,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Optimize Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Key Apple News
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New addressable market: Apple launched the low‑cost MacBook Neo starting at $599 ($499 student), a clear push into education and budget PC segments that could drive volume and new users for the ecosystem. Apple debuts $599 MacBook Neo to challenge Chromebooks, Windows PCs
- Positive Sentiment: AI and upgrade cycle upside: Apple rolled out M5 chips, new displays and device updates that support an AI/hardware upgrade thesis; some Wall Street firms maintain bullish targets and Buy ratings reflecting multi‑quarter upside. Wedbush maintains $350 Apple target as product blitz reinforces AI hardware push
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed pricing strategy: Apple paired the Neo with higher base prices for M5 MacBook Air/Pro models — a potential boost to ASPs but an uncertain demand trade‑off in a price‑sensitive market. Apple raises MacBook prices across the board as M5 chips, new displays signal AI-first strategy
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term market reaction: Despite the announcements, shares slipped as investors digested potential margin pressure from the mix of low‑priced models and costlier M5 upgrades; some outlets reported analyst target revisions and short‑term selling. Analyst revises Apple stock price target as new MacBook Neo announced
- Negative Sentiment: Supply/cost risks: A global memory‑chip shortage and higher component costs have forced Apple to raise some Mac prices and could squeeze margins or constrain supply for higher‑end models. Apple Uses Low Prices to Attack Rivals During Memory-Chip Crunch
Analyst Ratings Changes
Apple Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of Apple stock opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
