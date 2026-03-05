Optimize Financial Inc Has $280,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Optimize Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.56.

Apple Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

