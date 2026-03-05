Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $740.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.50.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Up 2.6%

APP stock traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $495.49. 5,151,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,050. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $167.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.72.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,402.28. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.