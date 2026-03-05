Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Up 27.8% – Should You Buy?

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 27.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 131,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 77,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Opawica Explorations Stock Up 27.8%

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec. It also holds 100% interests in the Cornwall Property located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

