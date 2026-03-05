OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.26% of OneSpaWorld worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.07 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 154,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,165.22. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

