One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.37), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.21 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 58,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,117. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLP

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.