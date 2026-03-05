One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.37), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.21 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 10.99%.
Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 58,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,117. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.
Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.
