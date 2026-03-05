ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $173,152.17 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 21,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $173,152.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 680,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,159.94. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 250 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $1,982.50.
- On Tuesday, December 30th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 34,753 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $277,328.94.
- On Tuesday, December 2nd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 11,681 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $66,114.46.
ON24 Stock Performance
NYSE ONTF opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $343.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON24 from $6.00 to $8.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ON24 from $6.00 to $8.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.10.
About ON24
ON24, Inc (NYSE: ONTF) is a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables organizations to create, manage and optimize virtual events, webinars and multimedia content. The company’s technology is designed to facilitate interactive, data-driven engagement between enterprises and their audiences, supporting demand generation, lead nurturing, corporate communications and training initiatives.
At the core of ON24’s offering is its webinar and virtual event solution, which provides live and on-demand webcasting, attendee interaction tools and real-time analytics.
