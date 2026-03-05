ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $173,152.17 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 21,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $173,152.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 680,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,159.94. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 250 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $1,982.50.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 34,753 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $277,328.94.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 11,681 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $66,114.46.

NYSE ONTF opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $343.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in ON24 by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 75,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in ON24 by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ON24 by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON24 from $6.00 to $8.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ON24 from $6.00 to $8.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

ON24, Inc (NYSE: ONTF) is a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables organizations to create, manage and optimize virtual events, webinars and multimedia content. The company’s technology is designed to facilitate interactive, data-driven engagement between enterprises and their audiences, supporting demand generation, lead nurturing, corporate communications and training initiatives.

At the core of ON24’s offering is its webinar and virtual event solution, which provides live and on-demand webcasting, attendee interaction tools and real-time analytics.

