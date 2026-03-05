OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 301.83%.The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.

Here are the key takeaways from OmniAb’s conference call:

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb ended 2025 with 107 partners and 407 active programs , stating that >98% of active programs have contracted future economics totaling approximately $3 billion in milestone payments and an average royalty of 3.4% .

and , stating that >98% of active programs have contracted future economics totaling approximately in milestone payments and an average royalty of . Management launched two new platform growth drivers — OmniUltra (transgenic chicken platform producing ultra‑long CDRH3s that enable picobodies and peptide opportunities) and xPloration (high‑throughput single B‑cell instrument + consumables + software) — and reported 2 xPloration systems deployed with strong partner interest.

(transgenic chicken platform producing ultra‑long CDRH3s that enable picobodies and peptide opportunities) and (high‑throughput single B‑cell instrument + consumables + software) — and reported xPloration systems deployed with strong partner interest. Program advancement picked up in 2025 with 25 progression events (including discovery→preclinical and preclinical→phase 1), one program reaching registration stage, and the first OmnidAb‑derived program entering human trials within two years of platform launch; clinical programs have ~ $350 million of remaining contracted milestones.

(including discovery→preclinical and preclinical→phase 1), one program reaching registration stage, and the first OmnidAb‑derived program entering human trials within two years of platform launch; clinical programs have ~ of remaining contracted milestones. Financials were weaker year‑over‑year — 2025 revenue of $18.7 million (down from $26.4M) and a FY net loss of $64.8 million — management guides 2026 revenue of $25–30 million, operating expense of $80–85 million, and expects year‑end cash of $30–35 million while saying they are on a trajectory to cash‑flow positivity but without a firm timeline.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. OmniAb has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $260.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Activity at OmniAb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 30,843 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $52,741.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,403,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,603.67. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $46,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 252,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,268.48. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 130,021 shares of company stock valued at $233,398 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OABI. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OmniAb by 214.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in OmniAb by 111.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in OmniAb during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OmniAb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OmniAb

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s integrated antibody discovery platform combines proprietary transgenic animal models, in vitro screening, and in silico engineering to accelerate lead identification and optimization. OmniAb offers both fee-for-service collaborations and license agreements, enabling biopharmaceutical partners to leverage its suite of technologies for programs spanning oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, OmniAb went public in May 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.