Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,173.41% and a negative return on equity of 67.89%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

Oculis Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of OCS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.87. 200,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Oculis from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oculis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Oculis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oculis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Breakthrough designation and clinical catalyst: Privosegtor received Breakthrough Therapy designation for optic neuritis and Oculis is on track for topline DIAMOND (OCS-01) Phase 3 results in diabetic macular edema in Q2 2026 — both increase the probability of large commercial opportunity and near-term binary events that typically lift biotech shares. Investor Conference / Pipeline Release

Breakthrough designation and clinical catalyst: Privosegtor received Breakthrough Therapy designation for optic neuritis and Oculis is on track for topline DIAMOND (OCS-01) Phase 3 results in diabetic macular edema in Q2 2026 — both increase the probability of large commercial opportunity and near-term binary events that typically lift biotech shares. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash runway and funded readouts: Oculis reported ~$268.7M in cash, equivalents and short‑term investments, which management says funds operations into 2029 and supports six pivotal readouts — reduces near‑term financing risk. Q4 & FY2025 Results

Strong cash runway and funded readouts: Oculis reported ~$268.7M in cash, equivalents and short‑term investments, which management says funds operations into 2029 and supports six pivotal readouts — reduces near‑term financing risk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Needham and HC Wainwright raised price targets (to $40 and $44 respectively) and maintain buy ratings, supporting upside expectations and likely driving buy-side interest. Analyst Coverage

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Needham and HC Wainwright raised price targets (to $40 and $44 respectively) and maintain buy ratings, supporting upside expectations and likely driving buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation: Multiple large funds added shares in Q4 2025 (Wellington, Saturn V, Aberdeen, Perceptive, SR One, etc.), signaling institutional confidence ahead of readouts. Institutional Holdings

Institutional accumulation: Multiple large funds added shares in Q4 2025 (Wellington, Saturn V, Aberdeen, Perceptive, SR One, etc.), signaling institutional confidence ahead of readouts. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access and visibility: Management will present at multiple March conferences (Leerink, LifeSci Capital), offering more detail on programs and Q2 timelines — increases transparency but no new data yet. Conference Announcement

Investor access and visibility: Management will present at multiple March conferences (Leerink, LifeSci Capital), offering more detail on programs and Q2 timelines — increases transparency but no new data yet. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filings published: 2025 consolidated financial statements and MD&A were filed on Form 20‑F — routine but improves disclosure. Financial Statements Filed

Regulatory filings published: 2025 consolidated financial statements and MD&A were filed on Form 20‑F — routine but improves disclosure. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS miss: Oculis reported a $0.51 loss per share vs. consensus ‑$0.43, despite revenue beating estimates — the larger loss may weigh on short‑term sentiment and highlights ongoing R&D spend. Earnings Release

Q4 EPS miss: Oculis reported a $0.51 loss per share vs. consensus ‑$0.43, despite revenue beating estimates — the larger loss may weigh on short‑term sentiment and highlights ongoing R&D spend. Negative Sentiment: ATM renewal may signal dilution risk: Oculis renewed a $100M “at‑the‑market” program, which provides financing flexibility but can dilute existing shareholders if used. ATM Program

ATM renewal may signal dilution risk: Oculis renewed a $100M “at‑the‑market” program, which provides financing flexibility but can dilute existing shareholders if used. Negative Sentiment: Insider RSU vesting: Notifications of transactions show RSU vesting/settlement for a director — standard but a possible short‑term selling source. Insider Transactions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Oculis by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 331,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis SA (NASDAQ: OCS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

