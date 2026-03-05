Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,180 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 29th total of 40,324 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OACC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 88.9% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 530,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,417,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,502,000.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Stock Performance

OACC stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Company Profile

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ: OACC) is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed to pursue merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combinations with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. Incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, OACC is sponsored by Oaktree Capital Management, a global alternative investment firm with a longstanding track record in credit strategies and private equity.

