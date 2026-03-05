NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.41.
NVIDIA News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages pushed price targets higher (Wedbush and Baird to ~$300), lifting buy-side conviction and providing fresh upside targets for NVDA. Baird Raises Price Target on Nvidia Wedbush Raises Nvidia Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s recent quarter was a beat on revenue and EPS with very strong data-center growth, reinforcing the company’s cash-generation and long-term AI leadership thesis. That underpins analyst optimism and institutional buying. What Nvidia’s Blockbuster Quarter Tells Us
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang said the firm’s $30B OpenAI stake “might be the last” before OpenAI’s IPO, which clarifies future capital deployment (less large private-investment uncertainty) but removes a potential source of future upside tied to private stakes. Nvidia will not be able to invest $100 billion in OpenAI due to IPO
- Neutral Sentiment: Customer and ecosystem wins (Akamai deploying thousands of Blackwell GPUs; CoreWeave and other partners expanding inference capacity) signal durable demand for Nvidia GPUs even as the market debates valuation. These operational deals support long-term revenue visibility. Akamai to Deploy Thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs
- Negative Sentiment: Nvidia has stopped production of H200 chips destined for China and is redirecting TSMC capacity to its next‑gen Vera Rubin platform — a direct operational response to export controls that confirms management is not counting China data‑center revenue in forward guidance and that China growth is constrained. That reduces near-term TAM and adds geopolitical/regulatory execution risk. Nvidia refocuses TSMC capacity as export controls stall China sales Nvidia pulls the plug on China H200 production
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the blowout quarter, the stock hasn’t mounted a decisive breakout — the market is wrestling with rich multiples and short‑term profit‑taking, creating volatility even as fundamentals look strong. That keeps upside tied to continued execution and margin expansion. Blowout earnings weren’t enough to fuel an NVIDIA breakout
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
