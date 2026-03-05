NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NVDA opened at $183.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.