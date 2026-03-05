Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,341,393 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the January 29th total of 2,687,601 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,061,207 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,061,207 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 72.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 202.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JPC stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) is a closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen Asset Management, an affiliate of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA). The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income and the potential for capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities.

The fund focuses on preferred and convertible securities issued by U.S. and global corporations, with flexibility to invest in common stocks, corporate debt, exchange-traded debt obligations and other fixed-income instruments.

