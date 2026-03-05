Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.22. Approximately 20,423,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 33,286,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21.

Nuformix Stock Down 6.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.24.

Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported GBX (0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It also has an option agreement with Oxilio Ltd. for NXP001 for oncology indications.

