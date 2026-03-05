Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $623.00 price target (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $662.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $752.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,037.56. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4%

NOC stock opened at $756.13 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $450.13 and a twelve month high of $774.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $668.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.23.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The company had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

