Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.2520, with a volume of 124729218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Trending Headlines about Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Get Nokia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, New Street Research set a $6.57 price objective on Nokia in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

Nokia Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 33,457.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia’s core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.