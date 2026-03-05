NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 657,171 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the January 29th total of 549,057 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 806.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 815 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 806.3 days.

Shares of NNGPF stock opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. NN Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $84.63.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V. is a Netherlands-based financial services company specializing in insurance and asset management. The company offers a broad range of life and non-life insurance products, pensions, annuities and investment solutions to individual and corporate clients. Through its subsidiary Nationale-Nederlanden, NN Group serves both retail and institutional customers, providing protection and wealth accumulation products designed to meet long-term financial needs.

With origins dating back to 1845, NN Group’s history includes the founding of “De Nederlanden van 1845,” subsequent mergers that formed Nationale-Nederlanden in 1963, and a period as part of ING Group from 1991 until a demerger in 2013.

