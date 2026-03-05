nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.26 and last traded at $60.44. 1,185,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,501,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

A number of research firms have commented on LASR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of nLight to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nLight from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of nLight from $40.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on nLight from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLight in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.74 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.71 million. nLight had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 8.98%.nLight’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 31,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,190,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,285,020 shares in the company, valued at $85,711,100.20. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 66,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $2,399,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,855.68. This trade represents a 25.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in nLight by 1,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLight by 7,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLight by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nLight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in nLight during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

