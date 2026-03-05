NFC Investments LLC Lowers Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

NFC Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 5.9% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Progressive by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,074,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, NZS Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 22.6% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 500,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Progressive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $226.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total transaction of $302,131.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,379.20. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $634,506.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,983.15. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $211.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.65 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $197.92 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

