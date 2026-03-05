NFC Investments LLC Decreases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

NFC Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 4.2% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% in the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 536,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $12,484,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 440.3% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 59,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 37.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $54.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

