NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Releases Earnings Results

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

TSE NXE opened at C$17.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.27. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.59 and a 52-week high of C$18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NXE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.25.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company’s flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.

See Also

