NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.56.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NXE. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a C$20.00 target price on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company’s flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.
