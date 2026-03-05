Nexa Resources S.A. to Issue Special Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1321 per share on Tuesday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th.

Nexa Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0%per year over the last three years. Nexa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nexa Resources to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Nexa Resources Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexa Resources SA is a Brazil-based metals and mining company with a primary focus on zinc and copper. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NEXA, the firm develops, extracts and processes mineral resources for industrial applications worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nexa is a leading participant in Latin America’s mining sector with a diversified portfolio of upstream and downstream operations.

The company’s operations span multiple mining and smelting complexes in Brazil’s Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso regions, as well as in Peru’s coastal and Andean zones.

