NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,201 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,776,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,024,243,000 after purchasing an additional 724,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,076,406,000 after buying an additional 147,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 400,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,751,000 after acquiring an additional 234,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,011,122,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $304.00 to $247.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $249.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.04. The company has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key International Business Machines News

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

