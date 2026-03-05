NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McHugh Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the third quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $317.53 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.68.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

