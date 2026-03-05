NewSquare Capital LLC Has $67.34 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,556,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,606 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $67,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 53,242 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,266,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,051,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,534 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

