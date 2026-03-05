NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.3% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $33,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2278 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

