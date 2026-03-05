NewSquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,243,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Oklo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oklo by 107.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Texas Capital upgraded Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.93.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $5,475,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 202,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,444.80. This trade represents a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $69,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,065,600. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,944,726 shares of company stock valued at $164,208,389. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $193.84.

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

