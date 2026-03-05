NewSquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,243,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Oklo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oklo by 107.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Oklo’s partnership with Meta is being framed not just as a customer win but as a source of funding and validation for Oklo’s microreactor business — the coverage explains how the deal de‑risks financing and could accelerate plant builds for hyperscalers. Here’s Everything Investors Need to Know About Oklo’s Meta Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/commentary highlight Oklo’s potential exposure to rising AI data‑center demand, which could create sizable long‑term power contracts and growth optionality — the piece explores scenario outcomes and how that could translate to future cash flows (and eventually dividends if growth and margins materialize). Where Will Oklo Be in 5 Years — and How Much Income Could It Be Paying by Then?
- Neutral Sentiment: Oklo set its release date for full‑year 2025 financial results and a business update call on March 17 (after market close). This scheduled report is likely to drive near‑term volatility as investors look for funding cadence, cash burn, and updates on project timelines. Oklo Announces Date for Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary noting OKLO is well below its 52‑week high but not yet revenue‑generating frames the stock as a high‑risk, high‑reward play; that valuation narrative can attract bargain hunters while keeping speculative pressure. Down 67% From Its 52-Week High, Is Oklo Stock a Steal of a Deal Right Now?
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Jacob Dewitte disclosed two open‑market sales filed on Form 4 — 139,999 shares at ~$63.59 and 60,001 shares at ~$62.60 (≈200,000 shares total, roughly $12.7M proceeds), reducing his reported stake to about 680k shares. Insider selling at this scale can be perceived negatively by investors and may cap upside until company guidance or results reassure the market. SEC Form 4 (Jacob Dewitte)
In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $5,475,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 202,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,444.80. This trade represents a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $69,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,065,600. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,944,726 shares of company stock valued at $164,208,389. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of OKLO stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $193.84.
Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.
