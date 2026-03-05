News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Short Interest Update

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,334,676 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the January 29th total of 10,327,918 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,948,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,948,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

News Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.98. News has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of News

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,171,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,546,000 after acquiring an additional 407,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of News by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,356,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,929 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of News by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,934,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in News by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,875,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,562 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in News by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 14,009,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,224,000 after buying an additional 1,358,375 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of News from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.40 price objective on News in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.02.

View Our Latest Report on NWSA

About News

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company’s news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world’s largest consumer publishers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.