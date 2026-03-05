New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $620.08 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,323,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.5% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $620,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $183.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.41.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

