New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. New Mountain Finance traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 2129228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, COO Laura C. Holson Boswerger purchased 12,500 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 81,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,172.20. The trade was a 18.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.8% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 311.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.75 million, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.7%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 853.33%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.

