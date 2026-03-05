Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $13.25. Neste OYJ shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 6,368 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTOIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Neste OYJ alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTOIY

Neste OYJ Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion.

About Neste OYJ

(Get Free Report)

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neste OYJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste OYJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.