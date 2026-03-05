Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.82% from the company’s previous close.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

ESPR opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $695.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $26,926.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,816.75. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,543 shares of company stock valued at $55,709. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 36,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 145,351 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 336,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion agreed to acquire Corstasis for $75 million upfront (plus up to $180M in milestones and low double‑digit royalties). Enbumyst (bumetanide nasal spray) is the first FDA‑approved intranasal loop diuretic for edema associated with CHF and related conditions; management says it could address a U.S. market opportunity >$4B and accelerate double‑digit revenue growth.

Enbumyst is positioned as a self‑administered outpatient therapy to bridge oral and IV diuretics, which may reduce hospitalizations and create a complementary product to Esperion's existing cardiovascular commercial infrastructure.

Needham raised its price target from $4.00 to $5.00 and maintained a Buy rating, which signals Wall Street support for the acquisition's commercial upside and may boost near‑term investor confidence.

Esperion hosted an M&A conference call and a transcript/coverage is available; the call and replay are primary sources for additional details and management guidance on integration and timing.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2026 and Corstasis' subcutaneous pipeline assets remain potential upside; integration execution and launch traction will determine how quickly revenue accretes.

Esperion will fund the deal using existing credit facilities and royalty monetization (with partners). That introduces leverage/royalty monetization risk and could affect cash runway or margins depending on terms and actual sales performance.

Recent data show insider sales over the past six months (multiple officers sold shares), which some investors view as a cautionary sign; monitor future insider activity and dilution risks tied to milestone/royalty deals.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

