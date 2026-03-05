Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.53 and last traded at $86.80. 9,961,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 13,414,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.

Positive Sentiment: Nebius won Chapter 100 incentives and city approval to build a 1.2 GW, 400‑acre AI factory campus — a flagship project the company says will create local jobs and unlock very large power capacity critical for GPU‑heavy AI workloads. Nebius Boosts Infrastructure Expansion With 1.2GW AI Factory Approval

Nebius won Chapter 100 incentives and city approval to build a 1.2 GW, 400‑acre AI factory campus — a flagship project the company says will create local jobs and unlock very large power capacity critical for GPU‑heavy AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary frames the project as a multi‑billion‑dollar growth lever: Nebius says capacity is sold out, management targets a $7–9B ARR by end‑2026, and the company has a multi‑year capex plan ($16–20B) with much of funding and upfront customer commitments already lined up — a revenue runway that investors rewarded. Nebius’ 1.2 GW Win: A $20B Bet on AI Infrastructure

Market commentary frames the project as a multi‑billion‑dollar growth lever: Nebius says capacity is sold out, management targets a $7–9B ARR by end‑2026, and the company has a multi‑year capex plan ($16–20B) with much of funding and upfront customer commitments already lined up — a revenue runway that investors rewarded. Positive Sentiment: Company and press coverage emphasize the strategic nature of the win (community incentives, education/job commitments and local support), reducing permitting/execution uncertainty versus an undeveloped plan. That regulatory/community backing helped spark the earlier rally. Nebius Secures Approval for Its First Gigawatt-Scale AI Factory

Company and press coverage emphasize the strategic nature of the win (community incentives, education/job commitments and local support), reducing permitting/execution uncertainty versus an undeveloped plan. That regulatory/community backing helped spark the earlier rally. Neutral Sentiment: Nebius presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for investors tracking customer demand, pricing and timing of capacity buildouts, but not an immediate price catalyst by itself. Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) Presents at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference 2026 Transcript

Nebius presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for investors tracking customer demand, pricing and timing of capacity buildouts, but not an immediate price catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Execution and financing risks remain: Nebius reported a Q4 EPS and revenue miss in February, carries a negative P/E (losses expected for the year), and the planned multi‑billion dollar buildout raises execution, timing and cash‑flow risks — factors that can drive profit‑taking and sharper pullbacks in a high‑beta stock. (Earnings/recent financials cited from company releases and filings.)

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 4.02.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Nebius Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

