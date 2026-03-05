Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) CFO Sells $123,064.24 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Glickman sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $123,064.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 833,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,821.06. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Todd Glickman sold 78,307 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $765,059.39.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NVTS opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 254.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

NVTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,376.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

