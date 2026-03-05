NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.32%.

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $428.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $59.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 16.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NACCO Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NACCO Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a Cleveland, Ohio–based diversified holding company with a history spanning more than a century. Through its principal subsidiaries, the company operates in two primary business areas: coal mining and material-handling system design and manufacturing. Originally incorporated in 1913, NACCO has maintained a presence on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NC since the 1920s, evolving its portfolio to meet changing market demands while preserving its core expertise in bulk commodities and industrial services.

The North American Coal Corporation, NACCO’s coal mining segment, is among the largest producers of lignite coal in the United States.

