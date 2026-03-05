MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MYR Group from $248.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Clear Str upgraded shares of MYR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $285.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.43.

MYRG stock opened at $274.62 on Tuesday. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $97.72 and a 52 week high of $290.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.15.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.60. MYR Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company had revenue of $973.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in MYR Group by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MYR Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

