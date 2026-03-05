MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MSC Income Fund Stock Performance

MSC Income Fund stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. MSC Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $607.28 million and a PE ratio of -3,904.21.

MSC Income Fund (NYSE: MSIF) is a publicly traded investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that aims to provide shareholders with current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of income-producing assets. The fund offers investors a single vehicle to gain exposure to a variety of yield-generating securities managed under a unified investment strategy.

The fund’s portfolio strategy emphasizes a broad approach to income generation, with allocations that can include fixed-income instruments and other income-oriented securities.

