MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MSC Income Fund Stock Performance
MSC Income Fund stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. MSC Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $607.28 million and a PE ratio of -3,904.21.
The fund’s portfolio strategy emphasizes a broad approach to income generation, with allocations that can include fixed-income instruments and other income-oriented securities.
