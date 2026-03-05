Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Major Shareholder Mike Zoi Sells 40,535 Shares

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mike Zoi sold 40,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $163,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,336,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,143.92. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mike Zoi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mike Zoi sold 11,675 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $44,014.75.

On Monday, March 2nd, Mike Zoi sold 6,500 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $24,310.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Mike Zoi sold 9,603 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $35,627.13.

On Thursday, February 26th, Mike Zoi sold 5,059 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $17,807.68.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Mike Zoi sold 9,362 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $33,515.96.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Mike Zoi sold 8,960 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $32,435.20.

On Monday, February 23rd, Mike Zoi sold 48,909 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $175,583.31.

On Friday, February 20th, Mike Zoi sold 4,959 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $16,315.11.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 149,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,410. The company has a market cap of $25.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.79. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSGM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Motorsport Games to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorsport Games presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Motorsport Games

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGM. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Motorsport Games during the third quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games, Inc is a publicly traded developer and publisher of interactive motorsport entertainment, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company specializes in creating officially licensed racing simulation titles and managing associated esports competitions. By focusing exclusively on the motorsport genre, Motorsport Games aims to deliver authentic digital experiences that mirror the rules, tracks and vehicles of real-world racing series.

The company’s core activities include the development of video games under licenses from major sanctioning bodies such as NASCAR, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

