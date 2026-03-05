Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.67.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VEEV opened at $188.09 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $168.13 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.39.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,596,522,000 after buying an additional 457,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,941,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,071,000 after acquiring an additional 235,983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,870,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,589,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,267,000 after purchasing an additional 85,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,622,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.