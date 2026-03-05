Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

ITB stock opened at $103.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $82.71 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

