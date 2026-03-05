MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $275.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.18.
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total value of $440,002.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,824.50. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total transaction of $10,085,372.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,978,410. This trade represents a 11.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 57,354 shares of company stock worth $23,474,994 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting MongoDB
Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: revenue and EPS topped estimates and Atlas/cloud continued to grow, supporting the long‑term revenue thesis. MongoDB Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts reaffirmed bullish views (Guggenheim, Rosenblatt, Citi, others) and MarketBeat/market commentaries flag the selloff as a potential buying opportunity for long‑term investors. Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Management changes: the company announced go‑to‑market leadership shifts (departures and the appointment of Erica Volini as Chief Customer Officer). This is a mixed signal — disruptive near term but potentially constructive longer term. MarketBeat Conference/Analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Company presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (management access may clarify guidance/strategy to investors). Morgan Stanley Presentation Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Extremely large options flow in both directions — big increases in call and put volume — indicating short‑term traders expect heightened volatility but not a clear directional consensus.
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: management issued cautious near‑term guidance (Q1 muted vs. consensus and FY guidance that still implies operating losses), which triggered the selloff. Investopedia: Profit Forecast Disappoints
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst cuts and downgrades after the guide/management news — notable recent moves include UBS cutting its PT to $275 and Canaccord lowering its PT to $375; several other firms trimmed targets. These revisions amplify selling pressure. UBS Lowers PT to $275 Canaccord Lowers PT
- Negative Sentiment: Shares plunged sharply on the guidance/Atlas growth concerns and analyst reactions, creating a technical gap and prompting additional selling. Reuters: Shares Plummet 27%
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.
The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.
Further Reading
