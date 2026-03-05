MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.12.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $248.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.83 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $444.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.80 and its 200 day moving average is $351.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total value of $440,002.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,824.50. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,354 shares of company stock valued at $23,474,994. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,981,000 after buying an additional 431,382 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 206.8% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in MongoDB by 61.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,550,000 after acquiring an additional 563,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — revenue and EPS exceeded estimates and Atlas contributed ~72% of quarterly revenue, showing continued top-line strength and improving margins. This supports the long-term growth narrative for MongoDB. Article Title

Q4 results beat consensus — revenue and EPS exceeded estimates and Atlas contributed ~72% of quarterly revenue, showing continued top-line strength and improving margins. This supports the long-term growth narrative for MongoDB. Positive Sentiment: Full-year FY27 guidance was framed as stronger than the quarter’s cautious Q1 guide — management expects FY27 revenue and EPS growth above consensus, which could support upside later in the year if execution matches commentary. Article Title

Full-year FY27 guidance was framed as stronger than the quarter’s cautious Q1 guide — management expects FY27 revenue and EPS growth above consensus, which could support upside later in the year if execution matches commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for incremental color on go-to-market and AI strategy but not a market-moving surprise on its own. Article Title

Management presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for incremental color on go-to-market and AI strategy but not a market-moving surprise on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst buy ratings remain in place at several firms (Guggenheim, Rosenblatt, Citi, others) despite cuts to price targets — indicates many sell-side shops still see upside versus the current depressed level, though timelines vary. Article Title

Analyst buy ratings remain in place at several firms (Guggenheim, Rosenblatt, Citi, others) despite cuts to price targets — indicates many sell-side shops still see upside versus the current depressed level, though timelines vary. Negative Sentiment: Weak near-term guidance and profit outlook sent shares sharply lower — the Q1 guidance and conservative short-term profit outlook were the immediate catalyst for a large sell-off as investors repriced growth/timing of AI-related revenue. Article Title

Weak near-term guidance and profit outlook sent shares sharply lower — the Q1 guidance and conservative short-term profit outlook were the immediate catalyst for a large sell-off as investors repriced growth/timing of AI-related revenue. Negative Sentiment: Executive departures (sales leadership changes) heightened uncertainty — management turnover amplified investor concern about near-term commercial execution. Coverage summarized at MarketBeat and Seeking Alpha. Article Title

Executive departures (sales leadership changes) heightened uncertainty — management turnover amplified investor concern about near-term commercial execution. Coverage summarized at MarketBeat and Seeking Alpha. Negative Sentiment: Wide wave of analyst price-target cuts — numerous firms trimmed targets (UBS, Canaccord, Piper, Oppenheimer, Mizuho, others) which increases downward pressure and reduces conviction among short-term holders even where ratings were maintained. Representative coverage: Benzinga summaries of PT moves. Article Title

Wide wave of analyst price-target cuts — numerous firms trimmed targets (UBS, Canaccord, Piper, Oppenheimer, Mizuho, others) which increases downward pressure and reduces conviction among short-term holders even where ratings were maintained. Representative coverage: Benzinga summaries of PT moves. Negative Sentiment: Downgrades/holding calls (e.g., Zacks moved to “hold”, Baird neutral) add to selling momentum from momentum traders and funds that track ratings/flows. Article Title

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

