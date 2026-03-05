MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $68.82 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,820,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 2.7% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.15% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 285,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

